Catania: international drugs suspect detained by Border Police at port

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – He was on a ship heading for the Aeolian Islands, probably believing he could move undetected among the passengers. His journey ended at Catania port, where Border Police officers tracked him down and arrested him under an international arrest warrant.

The man in trouble is a Tunisian citizen whose name appeared in law enforcement databases and Interpol’s records as an international fugitive wanted for drug trafficking offences.

The cross-check of boarding data and the raid at the Maritime Station

The operation stemmed from the routine preventive checks carried out by staff on duty at the Maritime Station in the Etna capital. After being notified of the vessel’s imminent technical stopover in Catania, the officers cross-referenced the crew and passenger lists with security terminals.

The analysis of the lists immediately flagged the outstanding alert for the Tunisian traveller, against whom the authorities in his home country had issued an arrest warrant for extradition purposes.

Detention upon disembarkation and transfer to prison

Once the match was confirmed, the Border Police judicial squad set up along the quay to monitor the flow of people. After disembarkation procedures were completed, the officers identified and detained him before he could continue his journey to the Aeolian archipelago.

Taken to the Maritime Station offices for formal notification and legal procedures, the man was then transferred to Catania prison at the disposal of the judiciary to begin extradition proceedings.

In accordance with the rights of the person under investigation, it should be noted that the presumption of innocence applies until any final conviction.