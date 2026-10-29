Nurse’s death in Verona in 2024: breakthrough in investigation as husband arrested for murder by insulin injection

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VERONA – A breakthrough in the investigation more than two years after the death of Jessica Dalla Chiara, a 32-year-old nurse who died on 24 June 2024 in Verona. Officers from the Flying Squad have arrested her husband, N. R., 35, also a nurse, executing a precautionary measure of imprisonment issued by preliminary investigations judge Carola Musio on a charge of murder.

The investigation, coordinated by public prosecutor Alberto Sergi, has produced a reconstruction that is the opposite of the one hypothesised at the time of death.

The charges: induced hypoglycaemic crises and a financial motive

According to the investigators’ reconstruction, the man is alleged to have deliberately administered non-therapeutic doses of insulin via drip to his wife, causing her severe and repeated hypoglycaemic crises both at their home and during her hospital stay.

Among the elements under consideration by the judiciary is the financial aspect: the man is said to have collected the payout from a life insurance policy the woman had taken out about two years before her death.

The ordeal from first hospitalisation to death in Bussolengo

The woman’s death—she was the mother of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl—was initially attributed to a severe and unexplained form of hypoglycaemia.

22 May 2024 : First serious hypoglycaemic episode and emergency admission to Borgo Trento Hospital in Verona.

: First serious hypoglycaemic episode and emergency admission to Borgo Trento Hospital in Verona. May–June 2024 : During her hospital stay, further crises occur, whose organic cause the doctors are unable to identify.

: During her hospital stay, further crises occur, whose organic cause the doctors are unable to identify. 21 June 2024 : The woman is discharged.

: The woman is discharged. 24 June 2024: The 32-year-old dies suddenly at her home in Bussolengo.

At the time, the husband gave statements to the media describing the attempts at resuscitation and his grief at losing his wife. Two years on, the scientific and investigative developments have led to the precautionary measure. The man, defended by lawyers Giacomo Giulianelli and Davide Lovato, is currently in prison awaiting judicial developments.

It should be recalled that the person under investigation is presumed innocent until a final and absolute conviction.