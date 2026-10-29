Guide to the weekend and the week in Sicily: unmissable events from 30 October to 5 November 2026

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From All Souls’ Day festivities, art exhibitions, food fairs and cultural events, here is the map of the main appointments across the island.

by the Editorial Staff

29 October 2026

PALERMO / SYRACUSE / CATANIA – With the arrival of the long weekend spanning the end of October and the start of November, Sicily is preparing for an intense week of events dedicated to popular traditions, culture and showcasing the region’s typical products.

From Friday 30 October to Thursday 5 November 2026, the island offers a rich calendar of initiatives suitable for families, art lovers and tourists.

The Fairs of the Dead and traditions of remembrance (1–2 November)

As per centuries-old tradition, the first long weekend in November is marked by re-enactments for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

In the island’s main cities – with crowded squares in Palermo, Catania and Syracuse – the traditional markets dedicated to the “gifts of the dead” return, where the undisputed stars are the products of Sicily’s typical confectionery: Frutta Martorana, the classic “Ossa di morto” and sugar puppets. Across the province of Syracuse, from Priolo Gargallo to Noto, cultural initiatives, special openings of historic sites and guided tours of the island’s symbolic archaeological heritage are planned.

Food and wine and autumn festivals in the eastern provinces

The first weekend in November marks the peak of the autumn festivals in the Mount Etna villages and the inland areas:

Mount Etna and surrounding area : the celebrations dedicated to the fruits of the earth continue, with guided tastings of chestnuts, mushrooms, new wine and honey.

: the celebrations dedicated to the fruits of the earth continue, with guided tastings of chestnuts, mushrooms, new wine and honey. Val di Noto: itineraries dedicated to new olive oil and zero-mile products, accompanied by cooking shows and workshops for children.

Shows, theatre and new cinema releases

For those who prefer indoor activities, the week from 30 October to 5 November sees the launch of the autumn productions at Sicily’s main theatres and cinemas:

Theatre seasons : the programmes at Catania’s Teatro Massimo Bellini and Palermo’s Teatro Biondo resume in full swing, along with the rich schedules of the municipal theatres in the Syracuse area.

: the programmes at Catania’s Teatro Massimo Bellini and Palermo’s Teatro Biondo resume in full swing, along with the rich schedules of the municipal theatres in the Syracuse area. Big screens: cinemas are packed for the weekend’s releases, with particular interest in the latest films and the period’s premieres.

Residents and visitors are invited to check the specific times and access arrangements on the official websites of the individual town councils before setting off.