Gas cylinder explodes at dawn in Trigoria villa, 69-year-old seriously injured

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The incident in via del Fosso di Radicelli, in the Colle dei Pini area. The man was rushed to Sant’Eugenio hospital by family under Codice Rosso.

A loud blast woke residents in the south of Rome in the early hours of this morning. Around 7am, an explosion occurred inside a villa on via del Fosso di Radicelli, in the residential area of Colle dei Pini, on the border between Trigoria and Castel di Decima (IX Municipio).

According to initial reconstructions, the blast was triggered by a leak from a domestic LPG cylinder. The homeowner, a 69-year-old man, was seriously injured. Before emergency services arrived, his family put him in a car and rushed him to Sant’Eugenio hospital, where doctors took him in under Italy’s fast-track procedure for domestic and gender-based violence (Codice Rosso).

After the alarm was raised, Ares 118 medics, police and the Fire Brigade arrived at the scene. Squad 11A, supported by a water tanker, is still engaged in the delicate operations to clear and secure the building and the surrounding area, while officers carry out the necessary checks to determine the exact circumstances of the incident.