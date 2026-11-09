Grande Sicilia focuses on young people: the “Generazione Autonomista” meeting in Syracuse on 5 December

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE / POLITICS – “Let’s start doing things for young people again!”: this is the guiding principle behind the official launch of “Generazione Autonomista”, the provincial meeting promoted by Grande Sicilia Siracusa. The event is scheduled for the morning of Saturday, 5 December, from 9.30am to 2pm, at the Open Land venue in Syracuse.

The initiative is promoted by the Giovani Autonomisti group of Syracuse together with Marco Zappulla, delegate of the Grande Sicilia provincial secretariat, and is designed to establish a long-term training programme for the younger generation, fostering the growth of a future leadership that is aware and rooted in the local area.

Training and prominent speakers for the new leadership

The meeting will serve as an opportunity for discussion and in-depth political, civic and cultural engagement. Participants will have the chance to interact with a panel of distinguished professionals—including psychologists, trainers and university lecturers—who will share their expertise to provide useful tools for understanding the dynamics of public life and the responsibilities of institutional administration.

The Open Land event will mark the inaugural stage of a structured project aimed at promoting a culture of active participation and enhancing the autonomist identity with a focus on local development.

MP Giuseppe Carta speaks

The provincial leader of Grande Sicilia, MP Giuseppe Carta, commented on the initiative’s goals:

“With Generazione Autonomista, we want to open a new season of attention and investment in young people. Politics has a duty to create the conditions for the younger generation to receive training, acquire skills and become key players in the decisions that shape the future of our area. It is not enough to ask young people to participate: we must offer them concrete opportunities for growth.”

The MP then reiterated the continuity of the programme:

“This training meeting will not be a one-off event, but the start of a journey we intend to pursue consistently, to build a new leadership that is prepared, responsible and deeply connected to Sicily.”

In the coming days, the organising secretariat will release the detailed programme, the full list of speakers and the registration procedures for participants.