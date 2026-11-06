It is right to appreciate new and positive municipal ideas

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

After the 060606 and 060608 services that have long helped Rome’s residents, the capital’s Mic Card is now renewed, with discounts for concerts, theatres and live shows.

Major new features for the Roma Mic Card: the capital’s cultural tool is expanding its services beyond museums. At the unchanged cost of €5 for 12 months, the card will now offer discounts and benefits for theatre performances, concerts, film screenings, guided tours and educational events.

The initiative stems from collaboration between the capital’s superintendency and the city’s leading institutions, including Fondazione Teatro di Roma, Fondazione Musica per Roma, Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia, Teatro dell’Opera, Fondazione Cinema per Roma, Palaexpo and Romaeuropa Festival.

Who can apply and the new benefits

The card is for adults resident or domiciled in Rome and the Metropolitan City, as well as students at public and private universities in the area.

Key benefits include:

Theatre and Music : 20% off shows at Teatro Argentina, Valle, Torlonia and India; reduced rates for concerts at Auditorium Parco della Musica, Casa del Jazz and for Romaeuropa Festival 2026 evenings.

20% off shows at Teatro Argentina, Valle, Torlonia and India; reduced rates for concerts at Auditorium Parco della Musica, Casa del Jazz and for Romaeuropa Festival 2026 evenings. Exclusive initiatives : Free entry to open rehearsals at Teatro dell’Opera, reserved seats for the opening event of Luce sull’archeologia (8 November at Teatro Argentina) and invitations to exhibition and sound installation openings.

Free entry to open rehearsals at Teatro dell’Opera, reserved seats for the opening event of Luce sull’archeologia (8 November at Teatro Argentina) and invitations to exhibition and sound installation openings. Cinema and Art : Discounted tickets at Casa del Cinema and Palazzo Esposizioni screenings, plus free entry days for cardholders at Palazzo Esposizioni and MACRO.

Discounted tickets at Casa del Cinema and Palazzo Esposizioni screenings, plus free entry days for cardholders at Palazzo Esposizioni and MACRO. Families and Education: Discounts on workshops, guided tours and educational shows at Santa Cecilia.

Museum benefits remain

The card still guarantees free, unlimited access to the museums of Rome Capitale and to some archaeological sites (including the Trevi Fountain), app-based booking to skip queues, a 10% discount at cafés and bookshops, and priority access to events such as the Notte dei Musei.

The member of the municipal executive’s words and how to buy it

“We aim to create a single key to the entire cultural offering of the capital,” said Massimiliano Smeriglio, the member of the municipal executive responsible for culture, also highlighting the success of paid entry to the Trevi Fountain (which has raised €5 million for monument maintenance and museum support).

The Roma Mic Card can be bought online, via the official app (to be updated by existing holders), at tourist Infopoints or at museum ticket offices.