Lucca Comics & Games 2026: Fire Brigade ensures safety at 60th edition – VIDEO

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

LUCCA – The 60th edition of Lucca Comics & Games, one of the most eagerly awaited international events dedicated to pop culture, comics and gaming, has ended successfully. As every year, the Fire Brigade of the Lucca provincial command provided constant fire cover, overseeing prevention and managing urgent technical rescue to protect the hundreds of thousands of visitors in the city.

The complex security operation was coordinated directly in the field through continuous activity inside the Event Management Centre and thanks to the strategic set-up of an Advanced Command Post (PCA) to direct rescue operations.

Innovation and education: the new features of the 2026 edition

In addition to the usual surveillance and first-response activities, for the first time the national Fire Brigade set up spaces dedicated to meeting the public:

Cortile degli Svizzeri : an area focused on the combination of technological innovation and the language of comics, featuring an exhibition of latest-generation drones , immersive reality headsets and modern operational rescue equipment.

: an area focused on the combination of technological innovation and the language of comics, featuring an exhibition of , immersive reality headsets and modern operational rescue equipment. Baluardo San Frediano: a space designed for families and children with the historic educational course “Pompieropoli”, alongside an exhibition of historic vehicles and brand-new fire appliances.

The joint commitment of the teams on the ground enabled the smooth running of the events and parades in Lucca’s historic centre, ensuring high standards of protection and rapid response throughout the festival.