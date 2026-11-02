Bridal fashion and wedding tourism: from “preloved” dresses to the boom in foreign weddings in Italy

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ROME – Timeless elegance meets versatility, sustainable tailoring and a constant attraction to the Bel Paese’s locations. The world of weddings is renewing itself with creativity, craftsmanship and awareness, placing both the new stylistic needs of brides and the major economic opportunity of wedding tourism at the centre.

The sector’s latest developments are in the spotlight in Rome during a week entirely dedicated to orange blossom: from the 62nd edition of Romasposa at La Nuvola to the 12th edition of BMII – Bridal & Tourism in Italy, the B2B trade fair scheduled for 3 and 4 November at the Hotel Cristoforo Colombo Eur. With over 300 exhibitors, 2,000 brands and more than 1,000 dresses presented on the catwalk, the capital offers a complete snapshot of the industry’s directions.

Bridal trends: transformable designs and the boom in “preloved”

For the big day, the contemporary bride favours dynamic, eco‑conscious solutions:

Versatility and nature : transformable dresses to wear from the ceremony to the reception, made with weightless fabrics, floral lace and botanical details. For the party, the look changes with short dresses, sheer fabrics, embroidery and volume play.

: transformable dresses to wear from the ceremony to the reception, made with weightless fabrics, floral lace and botanical details. For the party, the look changes with short dresses, sheer fabrics, embroidery and volume play. The “preloved” trend and tailoring: demand is growing for creations from luxury second‑hand couture archives. Co‑creation is the watchword: each garment is personalised with line adjustments, bespoke corsets, hand embroidery and colour details to create unique pieces while maintaining a green, exclusive approach.

Although Italy has seen a drop in the number of weddings among Italians (–5.9% according to the latest ISTAT data), the desire to celebrate has not diminished and the big day remains an event planned down to the smallest detail.

Wedding tourism: Italy the dream destination for foreign couples

While domestic demand falls, Italy’s appeal to couples from abroad is growing exponentially. Wedding tourism generated over €1 billion in revenue last year, with growth of 19.6% and more than 3 million overnight stays.

Castles, trulli, historic residences and villages attract foreigners for multi‑service events lasting several days. In this context, BMII hosts 60 international buyers to bring supply and demand together, promoting off‑season tourism from north to south through excursions, extended stays and food and wine itineraries.