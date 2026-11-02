Water emergency in Syracuse: Gilistro calls for ARS hearing and access to documents

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The water emergency in Syracuse is at the centre of an initiative by Carlo Gilistro, a member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly for ControCorrente, who is determined to shed light on the repeated water supply interruptions and the problems with the city’s network.

Gilistro has requested an urgent hearing before the committee at the Sicilian Regional Assembly, summoning the heads of ATI Idrico and Aretusacque, the new service provider, to obtain an updated picture of the situation and learn about the planned and already completed interventions.

At the same time, the parliamentarian has submitted a detailed request for access to documents addressed to ATI Idrico, the Municipality of Syracuse and Aretusacque. The aim is to obtain official data on network failures, comparing the service disruptions that occurred during the previous management by Siam with those recorded after the switch to Aretusacque in June 2026.

Among the aspects Gilistro intends to investigate are the number of faults, the time required for interventions and restoration of supply, the most affected areas, the condition of the pipes, preventive maintenance and the investment programme. Clarifications have also been requested on the supervisory responsibilities of ATI, the contractual obligations of the provider and the ways in which users are informed during emergencies.

The member of the Assembly also announced that he would request a meeting with the prefect of Syracuse so that the matter can be addressed at an institutional level and to protect the community.

Meanwhile, the disruptions continue to affect schools. In recent days, several schools have been forced to bring forward the dismissal of students due to the lack of running water in the toilets, with inevitable repercussions on families and the organisation of teaching activities.

“We do not need arguments but data, transparency and answers,” Gilistro stressed, reiterating that water is an essential public service and that it is unacceptable to leave citizens and businesses without clear information on the causes of the disruptions and the solutions.

The initiative, the parliamentarian clarified, does not intend to pre-emptively assign responsibility but to reconstruct what happened through documents and objective evidence.

The request is to move from reassurances to action, with structural interventions, a verifiable schedule and timely communications to users.

“The continuity of the water service cannot be considered optional. The people of Syracuse have the right to know what is not working, who needs to intervene and when the problems will be resolved,” Gilistro concluded.