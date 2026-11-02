Licata: vandal attack on mayor and council member’s family graves, ANCI Sicily shows solidarity

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO / LICATA – A cowardly act of intimidation has struck the community of Licata during the days dedicated to the Commemoration of the Dead. The target of the shameful act was the family graves of mayor Angelo Balsamo and of the member of the municipal executive responsible for cemetery services Giuseppe Federico, damaged precisely at the time of greatest attendance and devotion by the citizens.

The issue has been addressed with an official note by ANCI Sicily, expressing the utmost closeness to the local administrators and reaffirming its support for the work of the municipal executive.

ANCI Sicily’s note: “No stepping back on legality”

The association of Sicilian municipalities has expressed its firm conviction that administrative action in Licata will continue without interference:

“The cowardly and shameful act by those who struck the mayor of Licata, Angelo Balsamo, and the member of the municipal executive responsible for cemetery services, Giuseppe Federico, during the days of the Commemoration of the Dead, by damaging their family graves, will not stop their work to restore legality and transparency. We will stand by their side and we are certain that they will achieve their goals with the support of their community.” — Paolo Amenta (President of ANCI Sicily) and Mario Emanuele Alvano (Secretary General of ANCI Sicily)

Institutional support and restoration of transparency

The act of vandalism carried out inside the town cemetery occurs in a context of measures promoted by the administration to ensure transparency, order and respect for the rules in the management of cemetery services.

ANCI Sicily has reiterated its certainty that the actions taken to protect public administration and the values of civil society will continue to receive the full support of the regional institutions and the people of Licata.