Francofonte: man reported to judicial authorities for desecrating officer’s grave

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The Carabinieri of Francofonte station have reported to the judicial authorities a 32-year-old man with a criminal and police record for property offences. He is accused of desecrating the grave of Chief Corporal Sebastiano Damiano Ville, an alpino of the 7th Belluno Regiment who died in Afghanistan on 9 October 2010 and was posthumously awarded the honour cross and the gold medal for civil valour.

On the night of 23 October, unknown individuals daubed incomprehensible graffiti in black spray paint on the entrance door and the outer perimeter walls of the family’s private chapel. Swift investigative work by the Francofonte Carabinieri, coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Syracuse, identified the culprit through analysis of CCTV footage in the area. The spray cans used in the damage were found abandoned on land next to the cemetery.

In December 2018, the same 32-year-old had already been reported to the judicial authorities for damaging a statue of Padre Pio and the adjacent public gardens between Piazza Dante and Villa Idria in Francofonte.