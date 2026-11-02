Weekly horoscope: 2 to 8 November 2026 – Forecasts for each sign and the Zodiac chart

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Welcome to the weekly horoscope column from Sicilia Da Vivere. As November begins, the celestial alignments invite reflection but also offer important opportunities for redemption and fresh starts for many signs. This week, alongside the detailed forecasts, we present a special stylised Zodiac chart to guide your journey through the stars.

Here are the detailed forecasts for the week from Monday 2 to Sunday 8 November 2026, broken down by sign with their respective astrological symbols.

Forecasts for Each Sign

♈ Aries (21 March – 19 April)

A week of great energy and determination. At work you are ready to make up for lost ground, but beware of overly impulsive reactions midweek. In love, you need to listen a little more to your partner.

♉ Taurus (20 April – 20 May)

A week that calls for calm and patience. A few minor bureaucratic or financial delays may try your patience, but from Thursday the situation will start to flow more smoothly.

♊ Gemini (21 May – 20 June)

An excellent week for communication, contacts and socialising. If you have open negotiations or creative ideas to propose, Tuesday and Wednesday will be the most auspicious days.

♋ Cancer (21 June – 22 July)

Your sensitivity is at an all-time high and your intuition guides you through the most complex choices. Good prospects for earnings and positive developments for those who work with the public or in creative fields.

♌ Leo (23 July – 22 August)

Your energy is clearly on the rise. The week brings excellent opportunities to assert your projects and make your voice heard in your professional life. In love, you rediscover the understanding and complicity of the best times.

♍ Virgo (23 August – 22 September)

The stars reward organisation and consistency. At work, long-awaited answers and important confirmations arrive. Over the weekend, set aside time entirely for relaxation and physical wellbeing.

♎ Libra (23 September – 22 October)

A sky that favours inner balance and interpersonal relationships. Good news on the financial or professional front; in love, it is time to clarify an unresolved issue.

♏ Scorpio (23 October – 21 November)

With the Sun on your side, you are the true protagonists of this period. An ideal week for making important decisions, embarking on new emotional paths or launching ambitious personal projects.

♐ Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December)

A dynamic and stimulating sky. You have a strong desire to take action and plan new investments or trips. Just be cautious with spending over the weekend.

♑ Capricorn (22 December – 19 January)

Practicality and determination remain your winning weapons. This is the ideal time to finalise deals or submit formal proposals. In love, passion takes centre stage on Saturday and Sunday.

♒ Aquarius (20 January – 18 February)

You feel like renewing and cutting away dead wood. A little work tension early in the week will soon give way to new, illuminating insights. Let your imagination run free at the weekend.

♓ Pisces (19 February – 20 March)

A wave of sweetness and empathy will accompany you in the coming days. At work, reassuring confirmations arrive; in love, the stars favour new encounters and long-term commitments.