Palermo: Music Tales review begins at Cinematocasa with five nights of jazz greats and rising stars

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PALERMO – From 6 to 28 November 2026, Cinematocasa in Palermo hosts “Music Tales – Five Nights, Five Stories”, a series of five events opening the 2026/27 music season presented by Jazz Up Close. The review is produced in collaboration with the Open Jazz Club association and is curated by artistic director Mimmo Cafiero.

The initiative offers an expressive journey that brings together different generations of Sicilian and international jazz, weaving together stories, styles and virtuosity.

The programme for the five events

The bill unfolds across five evenings, each with a strong identity:

Friday 6 November – Alice Sparti Trio in Dialogue Trio : The opening is entrusted to the voice of Alice Sparti, joined by Fabrizio Brusca (guitar) and Stefano India (bass and double bass). A drumless formation offering an intimate, chamber-like sound blending jazz, American song and bossa nova.

: The opening is entrusted to the voice of Alice Sparti, joined by Fabrizio Brusca (guitar) and Stefano India (bass and double bass). A drumless formation offering an intimate, chamber-like sound blending jazz, American song and bossa nova. Saturday 7 November – Claudio Giambruno Quartet in Italian Amarcord : A journey through the great melodies of Italian song and film soundtracks, reimagined in a jazz key. Joining Giambruno are Giuseppe Vasapolli (piano), Fulvio Buccafusco (double bass) and Paolo Vicari (drums).

: A journey through the great melodies of Italian song and film soundtracks, reimagined in a jazz key. Joining Giambruno are Giuseppe Vasapolli (piano), Fulvio Buccafusco (double bass) and Paolo Vicari (drums). Friday 13 November – Flora Faja & Riccardo Randisi Duo in Storie di note e di passione : An essential and emotional dialogue between voice and piano, ranging from the jazz repertoire to the great Italian singer-songwriter tradition.

: An essential and emotional dialogue between voice and piano, ranging from the jazz repertoire to the great Italian singer-songwriter tradition. Saturday 14 November – Giampaolo Casati / Andrea De Martini Quintet in The Art of the Quintet : An evening of pure hard bop and post-bop with Casati’s trumpet and De Martini’s saxophone, backed by Mario Bellavista (piano), Stefano India (bass) and Simone Rumolo (drums).

: An evening of pure hard bop and post-bop with Casati’s trumpet and De Martini’s saxophone, backed by Mario Bellavista (piano), Stefano India (bass) and Simone Rumolo (drums). Saturday 28 November – Federica Mosa Duo in Tra Parigi e Rio – La musica non ha confini: The review closes with violinist Federica Mosa and pianist Giovanni Conte, for an ideal musical bridge between European jazz manouche and Brazilian choro.

Words from the artistic director and practical information

“Music Tales was born from the idea that every concert should truly have something to tell. I did not want to simply put together five groups and five dates, but to create five evenings with a precise identity. There are musicians with very important careers, artists I have collaborated with for many years, and younger generations. It is an intertwining of memory, present and musical freedom.” — Mimmo Cafiero, Artistic Director

All concerts start at 10pm at Cinematocasa (Piazza SS. Quaranta Martiri al Casalotto 3 / Via Maqueda 124). The public can also arrive from 7.30pm for the pre-show dining service.