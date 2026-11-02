Two paper bomb explosions in Tor Bella Monaca and Casal Bruciato

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Last night the eastern outskirts of Rome were shaken by two separate explosions caused by crude devices. The incidents occurred in Tor Bella Monaca and Casal Bruciato, causing extensive material damage to building entrances and widespread alarm among residents, although no one was injured.

Details of the interventions: In Tor Bella Monaca (via Giacomo Galopini), just after 1.20am, a paper bomb exploded in the hallway of a block of flats. The blast destroyed the main door and the doors of two ground-floor flats. The Fire Brigade declared the building habitable, though two rooms were temporarily closed off.

Later the same night, a second device exploded at the entrance of a building in Casal Bruciato, sparking moments of high anxiety among residents who came out into the street.

Investigators are examining possible links between the two incidents, which form part of a broader escalation: 17 attacks have been recorded in the past four months across Rome and Ciampino.

Among the main lines of inquiry are score-settling linked to drug trafficking and dealing, used as a means of intimidation. Ongoing checks also include a census of residents and a search for possible squatters to identify the intended targets of the attacks.