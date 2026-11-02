Floridia: Carabinieri raid on drug dealing to young people, 18-year-old reported

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FLORIDIA (SYRACUSE) – The Carabinieri are continuing their tough approach as part of special operations to combat drug dealing and use among young people in the Syracuse area. The Carabinieri of the Floridia station have reported to the judicial authorities an 18-year-old local man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply drugs.

The search and seizure between home and courtyard

The operation followed targeted intelligence and surveillance work. The officers first carried out a personal search and then moved to the young man’s home:

The hiding place in the bedroom : Inside the 18-year-old’s bedroom, hidden in a piece of furniture, the Carabinieri found a block of hashish weighing about 80 grams , along with other doses of the same substance already divided and ready to be sold on the local market.

: Inside the 18-year-old’s bedroom, hidden in a piece of furniture, the Carabinieri found a block of hashish weighing about , along with other doses of the same substance already divided and ready to be sold on the local market. The outdoor cultivation: The inspection then extended to the property’s outbuildings, where in the courtyard the officers discovered and seized a cannabis plant at an advanced stage of growth.

Report to the judicial authorities

All the drugs and the cannabis plant were seized for laboratory analysis.

The 18-year-old was referred in a state of freedom to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse for offences under the consolidated drug law.