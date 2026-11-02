Setback for Mondello beach as regional administrative court rejects Italo-Belga appeal: concession revocation upheld

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – The first section of the regional administrative court (TAR) of Palermo, chaired by Salvatore Veneziano, has rejected the appeal lodged by the company Mondello Immobiliare Italo-Belga against the regional decree revoking its state-owned maritime concession for the famous Palermo seaside resort.

In light of the ruling by the administrative judges, the revocation of the concession—which had been operating under an extension during the last bathing season—is deemed entirely lawful.

The reasons behind the decree and the judges’ decision

The contested measure dates back to 26 February 2026, when the regional minister for Territory and the Environment, Giusi Savarino, signed the decree of revocation following objections raised by regional offices.

The decision was based on:

Serious violations and breaches : Alleged failures to comply with contractual obligations related to the management and upkeep of the state-owned maritime area.

: Alleged failures to comply with contractual obligations related to the management and upkeep of the state-owned maritime area. The TAR’s ruling: The judges of the first section deemed the grievances raised by the concessionaire’s lawyers to be groundless, confirming the full correctness of the regional administration’s actions.

The decision marks a historic turning point in the management and future of Mondello beach, opening new scenarios for the allocation and use of the main beach of the Sicilian capital.