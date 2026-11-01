Scordia: 25-year-old at SAI centre finds wallet with €560 and hands it to the Carabinieri

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SCORDIA (CATANIA) – A fine example of civic duty and honesty was shown this morning in Scordia by a young foreign national. Jlassi Mohamed, 25, a Tunisian currently staying at the reception centre on via Aldo Moro (run by the SAI reception and integration system), found a lost wallet containing a large sum of money and handed it to the police.

The discovery and the dash to the station

The incident happened this morning, 1 November. The 25-year-old was walking along via Vittorio Emanuele Orlando in the centre of Scordia when he noticed a pink wallet on the ground.

Inside were a woman’s personal identity documents and €560 in cash. The young man did not hesitate for a moment:

Handing it to the Carabinieri : at around 11am, Jlassi Mohamed went to Scordia Carabinieri station of his own accord.

: at around 11am, Jlassi Mohamed went to Scordia Carabinieri station of his own accord. The return: the Carabinieri filed a criminal complaint for the found property and took custody of the wallet and its entire contents.

Notice to the Scordia woman

After receiving the wallet and checking the documents inside, the local Carabinieri immediately contacted the owner to inform her of the happy outcome and return her documents and money.

An exemplary episode that shows in practice how integration and civic duty go hand in hand, earning praise and gratitude from the local community and institutions.