Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen in control against Sannio: 33-22 win and sole fifth place before the break

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – A convincing win and an important statement from Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen, who defeated Sannio at home with a final score of 33-22. The result secures sole fifth place in the league for the Syracuse side just before the championship break.

The team coached by Lorenzo Martelli earned the victory after a match played with authority, despite encountering a few difficult moments during the first half.

The match: Campanian comeback in the first half, change of pace after the break

The start of the game saw the home side in blue and orange take immediate control, building a comfortable five-goal lead over their opponents. A lapse in concentration, perhaps caused by overconfidence after the early advantage, allowed the Campanian seven led by Matias Grunfeld to stay in the game and close the gap, ending the first half at 16-13.

At half-time, coach Martelli called his players to maximum focus. On their return to the court, Teamnetwork Albatro Nexgen approached the second half with far greater determination:

Decisive surge : with a more aggressive defensive phase and effective fast breaks, the Syracuse side pulled away in the second half.

: with a more aggressive defensive phase and effective fast breaks, the Syracuse side pulled away in the second half. Squad depth: the extensive rotations adopted by the coach confirmed the strength and readiness of the entire blue-and-orange roster.

Among the scorers, Giuffrida stood out with 10 personal goals, supported by excellent performances from Scollo and Carapella (4 goals each). For Sannio, Fiore also deserves mention, finishing with 10 goals.

The match sheet

TEAMNETWORK ALBATRO NEXGEN – SANNIO 33-22 (HT: 16-13)