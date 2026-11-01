Alin Stoica, the voice that enchants the world: the Romanian tenor bringing operatic excellence to international stages

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From his consecration at Verona Arena to prestigious performances in the Vatican, the story of an artist who has turned talent, study and passion into an international career.

There are voices that do more than interpret a melody: they reach something deeper—the emotions, the memories and the soul of the listener. Among them is that of Alin Stoica, one of the Romanian tenors who in recent years has stood out on the international opera scene, proudly carrying the name of Romania onto the most prestigious stages.

Born in Bucharest in 1987, Alin Stoica built his artistic path through rigorous training and constant dedication to music. He graduated in singing from the National University of Music in Bucharest and honed his skills with leading figures in the opera world, including Ionel Voineag, Marius Budoiu, Rockwell Blake and Mariana Nicolesco.

His journey has not relied solely on the natural qualities of his voice. Behind every performance lie years of study, sacrifice, discipline and a deep understanding of the art of singing.

THE PAVAROTTI PRIZE AND INTERNATIONAL RECOGNITION

One of the most significant moments of his career came in 2017, when at the Sarzana Festival in Italy he won the prestigious Luciano Pavarotti Prize, awarded to him by Nicoletta Mantovani, the great maestro’s widow.

On the same occasion he also took second prize and the audience award, Vota la Voce.

An extraordinary achievement that opened the doors to one of the most important musical events: the commemorative concert for Luciano Pavarotti, held at Verona Arena, where Alin Stoica had the honour of sharing the stage with true legends of international music, including Plácido Domingo, José Carreras, Andrea Bocelli and Angela Gheorghiu.

An experience that represents far more than professional recognition: it is proof of how talent, when combined with determination, can cross every border.

FROM BUCHAREST OPERA TO EUROPE’S GREAT STAGES

His artistic activity is closely tied to the Romanian National Opera in Bucharest, where he is a soloist and has performed some of the most important roles in the operatic repertoire.

From Alfredo in Verdi’s La Traviata to Rodolfo in Puccini’s La Bohème, from Don José in Bizet’s Carmen to Turiddu in Mascagni’s Cavalleria rusticana, the tenor has tackled complex characters that test not only vocal technique but also interpretive sensitivity.

His career has also taken him to major international theatres and festivals, including the Immling Festival in Germany, the Bregenz Festival in Austria and the Pergolesi Theatre in Jesi, Italy.

Among his most significant experiences is his debut at the Teatro Regio in Parma in the role of Riccardo in Un ballo in maschera.