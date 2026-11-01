Noto: Bonfanti announces mayoral candidacy

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Corrado Bonfanti’s candidacy for mayor of Noto will be presented next Friday. The event takes place at 5pm in the premises on via Nicolaci, with the leading provincial figures of Forza Italia in attendance. Bonfanti has already served two terms as mayor of the Baroque city and currently holds the office of president of Cumo, the university consortium of Noto. A member of Forza Italia, Bonfanti has decided to stand in the 2027 local elections.

This adds to the candidacies of the outgoing mayor Corrado Figura and the member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Bruno Marciano for the centre-left.