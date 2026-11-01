Barrier-free sport: Montemurro responds: “The Inclusive League is not a one-off showcase, we guarantee the right to sport all year round”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME – Just days from the official start of the National Inclusive Sports League, comments and reactions continue in the sporting and social world to the launch of the first futsal championship entirely dedicated to continuous inclusion. The competition, promoted by the Italian Football Confederation, is part of a strategic path that will accompany clubs and registered members from October 2026 to June 2027.

The tournament structure, designed to move beyond the logic of isolated events, is gathering broad consensus among sector associations, confirming the importance of a calendar structured over nine months of constant activity.

Guaranteeing the right to daily sport

The initiative stems from the desire to offer athletes with disabilities an organised context entirely comparable to traditional championships, in which the moment of competitive confrontation blends with the development of personal autonomy and socialisation.

From the Confederation’s headquarters, it is emphasised that the primary objective remains to remove every barrier to accessing sport, transforming integration from an exceptional event into an ordinary habit.

Confirmation from President Montemurro

Assessing the cultural value of the season that has just begun is the president of the Italian Football Confederation, Andrea Montemurro: