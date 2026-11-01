Barrier-free sport: Montemurro responds: “The Inclusive League is not a one-off showcase, we guarantee the right to sport all year round”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.
ROME – Just days from the official start of the National Inclusive Sports League, comments and reactions continue in the sporting and social world to the launch of the first futsal championship entirely dedicated to continuous inclusion. The competition, promoted by the Italian Football Confederation, is part of a strategic path that will accompany clubs and registered members from October 2026 to June 2027.
The tournament structure, designed to move beyond the logic of isolated events, is gathering broad consensus among sector associations, confirming the importance of a calendar structured over nine months of constant activity.
Guaranteeing the right to daily sport
The initiative stems from the desire to offer athletes with disabilities an organised context entirely comparable to traditional championships, in which the moment of competitive confrontation blends with the development of personal autonomy and socialisation.
From the Confederation’s headquarters, it is emphasised that the primary objective remains to remove every barrier to accessing sport, transforming integration from an exceptional event into an ordinary habit.
Confirmation from President Montemurro
Assessing the cultural value of the season that has just begun is the president of the Italian Football Confederation, Andrea Montemurro:
“With the National Inclusive Sports League, we wanted to take a further step beyond the traditional events dedicated to disability. Organising an inclusive event is important, but building a championship that accompanies athletes from October to June means giving continuity to a fundamental right: that of playing sport and feeling part of a community. Our goal is to ensure that inclusion does not represent an extraordinary moment, but becomes a natural and daily component of sporting activity.”
— Andrea Montemurro, President of the Italian Football Confederation