Murder in the Madonie: man shot dead in Gangi

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

GANGI (PALERMO) – A violent killing in the heart of the Madonie. A man was shot dead in the municipality of Gangi, in the province of Palermo. The body was found outside his car in contrada Rolica, a rural area of the mountain district.

The grim discovery immediately triggered an alert and a lockdown of the entire area by the police.

The investigation and the Public Prosecutor’s Office intervention

At the crime scene, the local Carabinieri company and the Palermo provincial command arrived promptly, along with forensic officers to carry out the technical and scientific surveys needed to reconstruct the events and determine the number of shots fired.

A duty public prosecutor from the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Termini Imerese also reached the site to coordinate the investigation.

For now, investigators are keeping the victim’s identity and possible lines of inquiry confidential, not ruling out any motive behind the ambush.