Halloween murder in Arezzo: breakthrough in investigation as suspect identified for San Zeno killing

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AREZZO – A major breakthrough has been made in the investigation into the murder that took place on Halloween night in San Zeno, an industrial district on the outskirts of Arezzo. The National Police (Polizia di Stato) have identified a suspect, and procedures are reportedly under way to issue a detention order.

What allowed investigators to trace the presumed attacker’s identity in record time were the details gathered through analysis of CCTV footage from the area’s surveillance systems and statements collected at the scene.

The victim and the discovery in San Zeno

The victim was a 61-year-old man with no criminal record, a worker born in Milan and resident in Castiglion Fiorentino.

His body was found around midnight in the car park of the La Torretta restaurant, lying on the ground next to a parked car. The body had deep head wounds and visible traces of blood:

The attack dynamics : According to the investigators’ initial reconstruction, the 61-year-old was struck with extreme violence to the head with a blunt object, which has not yet been found by officers.

: According to the investigators’ initial reconstruction, the 61-year-old was struck with extreme violence to the head with a blunt object, which has not yet been found by officers. Emergency response and forensic examination: The 118 medical team, which arrived after the emergency call, could only confirm the man’s death.

The forensic police worked for hours in the car park to collect evidence from the surfaces and the vehicle. At around 4am, once the on-duty magistrate had given permission, the body was transferred to the mortuary at Arezzo’s San Donato hospital for the necessary forensic medical examinations.

Ongoing investigation coordinated by the Public Prosecutor’s Office

The investigation is being conducted in the field by officers from the Flying Squad of Arezzo Police Headquarters, under the direction of the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

Early reports suggest that the person currently suspected of the crime also has no criminal record. An official statement from the investigating authorities is expected in the coming hours to confirm the execution of the detention and clarify the motive for the attack.