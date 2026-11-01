Catherine Birmingham becomes a teacher: the mother of the “family in the woods” hired by the National Institute of Family Pedagogy

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ROME / PALMOLI – A professional turning point and a possible milestone in the family reunification process for Catherine Birmingham, the mother of the well-known “family in the woods” from Palmoli. The woman has become a teacher and signed an employment contract with the National Institute of Family Pedagogy.

As reported by local media, Birmingham will participate as a trainer in the “advanced course in natural intelligence”, drawing on her first-hand experience for the benefit of the institute’s students.

The details of the role and her teaching testimony

The professional agreement, formalised in a contract signed on 17 October, establishes that Catherine will deliver experiential testimony.

Her role will involve recounting her personal experience and engaging with participants as part of an educational programme designed to explore the various dimensions of human intelligence:

The pay : the collaboration contract provides for gross remuneration of €60 an hour .

: the collaboration contract provides for gross remuneration of . The value of the role: a personal, hands-on experience that directly enters the academic modules, complementing theory, reflection and pedagogical study.

A stable job could prove a decisive piece of the puzzle in helping Catherine and her husband Nathan Trevallion cover the costs of a new home, a key requirement set by social services to secure permanent custody and a return to normal life with their three children.

The legal case and the submission by lawyer Pillon

The case dates back to last November, when the Juvenile Court of L’Aquila suspended parental responsibility and placed the children in care. The decision followed an assessment of the Palmoli farmhouse where the family lived: a property without electricity, running water or conventional sanitation, deemed suitable by social services only if substantial corrective work were carried out.

The family’s defence, led by lawyer Simone Pillon, recently filed a 36-page authorised submission with the Juvenile Court of L’Aquila urging the children’s immediate return home: