Serious crash on the Gela-Catania road at the Palagonia junction: injuries and a violent collision, air ambulance to Cannizzaro

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Video sent by Franco Assenza

PALAGONIA – A serious road accident has just occurred on the SS417 Gela-Catania road at the Palagonia junction. The collision, which was particularly violent, involved several vehicles and left multiple people injured.

Help was requested immediately and rescue teams arrived to provide first aid to the travellers caught up in the crash.

Emergency air ambulance to Cannizzaro hospital

One of the injured was in a critical condition from the start. The 118 paramedics who arrived on the scene immediately requested air support:

Transport by air ambulance : the air ambulance landed near the road to collect the most seriously injured person after initial stabilisation at the scene.

: the air ambulance landed near the road to collect the most seriously injured person after initial stabilisation at the scene. Hospital admission : the casualty was urgently transferred to the emergency room at Cannizzaro hospital in Catania to be handed over to medical staff.

: the casualty was urgently transferred to the emergency room at to be handed over to medical staff. The other casualties: the other people injured in the crash were treated by ambulances at the scene and taken to local hospitals.

Investigations, police and total traffic shutdown

To allow the helicopter to land, the initial rescue operations and the subsequent investigations to reconstruct the exact circumstances of the accident, the road was closed to traffic in both directions.

The Carabinieri and staff are on site to manage the road closure and divert vehicles onto alternative routes. Long tailbacks and heavy congestion are reported along the route connecting the province of Caltanissetta with that of Catania.