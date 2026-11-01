Serie D football: Avola hit Syracuse for four

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

After Trapani and Nissa, Avola have now beaten Syracuse. The final score was 4-2 in a derby that made Avolese football history. Cacciola’s side exposed several gaps and individual errors that have sent the team tumbling to the bottom of the table with eight points.

Avola, on the other hand, reaffirmed their strength at home, with a striking ability that is truly impressive and a third place in the standings that is surprising and highly prestigious for a newcomer.