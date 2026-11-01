Shooting at Ancona Police Headquarters leaves young officer seriously injured

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

ANCONA – A serious incident occurred this morning, 1 November 2026, inside Ancona Police Headquarters. A gunshot fired suddenly left a 26-year-old police officer, currently on probation, with serious injuries.

The alarm was raised immediately inside the building, mobilising colleagues and medical services.

The incident in the toilets and the rush to hospital

According to initial reconstructions, the officer was in the communal toilet area inside the barracks zone, the space reserved for probationary staff accommodation, when the shot was fired, hitting her in the abdomen.

Promptly assisted by 118 paramedics, the 26-year-old was urgently taken under Italy’s fast-track procedure for domestic and gender-based violence (Codice Rosso) to Torrette regional hospital in Ancona:

Surgery : The young officer was rushed to the operating theatre for a delicate abdominal procedure.

: The young officer was rushed to the operating theatre for a delicate abdominal procedure. Her condition: Doctors are keeping her prognosis reserved.

Ongoing investigation: accidental discharge among the hypotheses

Technical surveys were immediately launched at the scene to shed full light on the details of what happened.

Investigators are examining every element to reconstruct the exact sequence of events. Among the lines of inquiry currently under consideration is the possibility of an accidental discharge while handling the service weapon, but the precise circumstances of the incident remain under careful and rigorous investigation.