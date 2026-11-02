Syracuse: change at the head of the anti-crime division

Follow us and help us grow

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Antonio Migliorisi is the new senior police officer of the anti-crime division at Syracuse Police Headquarters, succeeding Maria Antonietta Malandrino, who is retiring from active service.

There is a change at the head of the anti-crime police division at Police Headquarters: Malandrino, ending her active service in the National Police (Polizia di Stato), is handing over to the newly promoted senior police officer Antonio Migliorisi, who takes up the role today.

Malandrino, well known in the province for successfully holding numerous posts, including as head of police stations in the southern area, has received recognition and praise from civil society and women’s associations for her constant preventive and repressive work against gender-based violence in the province, demonstrating outstanding human and professional qualities.

Migliorisi, formerly the senior officer at Augusta police station, has been assigned by the National Police (Polizia di Stato) to lead the important division at Syracuse Police Headquarters after his promotion to senior police officer.

The Syracuse police chief, Aldo Fusco, thanked Malandrino for her important work for the community in the province and wished Migliorisi equal personal and professional success.

6