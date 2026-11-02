Sicily’s Day of the Dead: an anthropology of memory between sacred and profane

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In Sicilian culture, the boundary between the living and the dead has never been experienced as a sharp divide or a source of terror, but as a permeable threshold, a corridor of affection that solemnly reopens on the night between 1 and 2 November. The feast of the dead in Sicily is an anthropological one-off: a celebration in which Christian piety is grafted onto pre-Christian mythological layers, creating a domestic ritual turned on its head, where death loses its spectral severity to become a bearer of gifts, continuity and family communion.

The Return of the Dead and the Pedagogy of Giving

The dramatic core of the festival lies in the belief that, on this cosmic night, the souls of the departed temporarily leave their ethereal abodes to return to their earthly homes. This is not, however, a terrifying epiphany of ghosts, but a benevolent and eagerly awaited visit. The dead bring gifts for the children of the house: toys and sweets that are skilfully hidden in the most hidden corners of the homes.

This ritual of searching for the cannestratu (the anthropomorphic basket full of delicacies) fulfils a precise pedagogical and existential function. Through the mechanism of giving, the child does not experience fear of the ancestral or of loss, but metabolises the absence of the ancestor as a protective and generous presence. Death is thus stripped of its traumatic charge, harmoniously integrating into the cycle of life.

The Semiotics of Taste: Ritual Sweets

The most vivid and baroque expression of this recurrence is reflected in the art of confectionery, a veritable semiotics of taste that transforms mourning into a feast for the senses:

Frutta di Martorana: A masterpiece of plastic mimicry modelled with marzipan (almonds and sugar), originating from the famous Palermo monastery. It represents a symbolic regeneration of nature triumphing over the decay of the flesh.

Pupi di Zucchero (Pupaccena): Anthropomorphic statuettes made of poured sugar and hand-painted, traditionally depicting paladins of France or sacred figures. These edible simulacra visually embody the ancestors themselves, who are symbolically “assimilated” and consumed by the living in an act reminiscent of ancient funeral banquets (refrigeria).

Ossa di Morto: Glassy and very hard biscuits, in which the sugar separates from the flour during baking, creating a chromatic and material contrast that evokes, in both name and consistency, bone relics.

Tetù e Catalani: Soft biscuits covered in white or cocoa icing

The Fiera dei Morti: The Triumph of Sociality

Parallel to the domestic and spiritual dimension, the recurrence echoes in the public space through the historic Fiere dei Morti. Once primarily intended for the purchase of night-time gifts, these market fairs represented – and still represent – a moment of intense collective sociality. The squares and streets of Sicilian towns are filled with lights, sounds and scents, transforming the day traditionally dedicated to weeping into a hymn to vitality and the resilience of a people who know how to dialogue with the beyond.

In short, the feast of the dead in Sicily is not a mere exercise in nostalgic folklore, but a refined cultural device. It perpetuates the indissoluble bond with its roots, reminding the living that memory is the only tool capable of defeating oblivion and time, turning absence into a sublime form of presence.

The cult of the dead in Sicily does not end with a sterile commemoration, but is configured as a true anthropological portrait in which mourning turns into celebration, and the distance between the kingdom of the living and that of the dead is annulled in a delicate and affectionate closeness. Celebrated between 1 and 2 November, the feast of the dead on the island represents a unique cultural phenomenon, where Christian sacredness merges syncretically with ancient pagan and pre-Christian legacies, giving life to a domestic ritual steeped in poetry and memory.

Unlike the darker and more austere Northern European macabre, the Sicilian tradition approaches the theme of passing through the lens of family affection and generational continuity. The dead are not ghosts to be feared, but “benevolent ancestors” who temporarily return to the community of the living to bring gifts and renew an everlasting pact of love.

The night of transition and gifts for children

The dramatic core of the festival lies in the night between 1 and 2 November. According to popular belief, the dear departed leave the cemeteries – or, as the Palermo suggestion goes, the underground of the convents – to walk in procession along the village streets, wrapped in white sheets and carrying lit torches.

Their journey ends in the homes of their relatives, especially where there are children. For the little ones, the wait is charged with a trepidation similar to that of Christmas Eve: before going to bed, children hide a grater (an instrument that, according to folklore, prevents the dead from scratching the feet of those who have been naughty) and place a plate under the bed or on the table, intended to collect sweets.

In the morning, the house becomes the stage for a joyful treasure hunt. The children discover the gifts that the “little dead ones” have skilfully hidden in the domestic enclosures: toys, new shoes and, above all, a rich profusion of sweets. This pedagogical and psychological expedient serves to exorcise the fear of death, linking the memory of those who are no longer there to a feeling of gratitude and joy.

The plasticity of sugar: Pupi di Zucchero and Frutta Martorana

The most vital and baroque expression of this festival is found in the ritual gastronomy, an authentic triumph of plasticity and colour.

Pupi di Zucchero (pupaccena): Anthropomorphic coloured sugar statuettes, originally depicting paladins of France, knights, ladies or figures from popular tradition. These edible sculptures carry a deep symbolic value: consuming the puppet means, in a certain sense, assimilating the memory of the ancestor, an act of communion that transforms the sugary matter into a vehicle of vital continuity.

Frutta Martorana: Born from the culinary genius of the nuns of the Palermo monastery of Martorana, this marzipan (or royal paste) is modelled with extraordinary mimicry to reproduce fruits, vegetables and even fish. The vivid colours and the glossy surface celebrate the abundance of the earth and chromatically contrast with the grey static nature of the idea of the tomb.

The sweets of memory: Completing the picture are teti (or ossa di morto), very hard biscuits with a clove scent, whose glassy base and white top visually evoke the consistency of bone relics.

The Fair and the Ritual Banquet

On the days of the festival, Sicilian squares come alive with the traditional “Fiere dei Morti”, bustling markets of toys, clothes and treats, which extend the celebratory atmosphere beyond the domestic walls. The day of 2 November then ends with a visit to the cemeteries: the tombs are adorned with flowers and candles, and families gather to eat typical dishes, such as muffoletta (hot bread seasoned with oil, salt, pepper and anchovies) or beans with pork rind.

In the final analysis, the feast of the dead in Sicily reveals itself as a sophisticated mechanism for processing collective mourning. Through play, food and shared ritual, Sicilian culture performs the miracle of taming the infinite, transforming absence into a vibrant presence and the fear of the end into a hymn to life that renews itself.

The picture of the celebrations of the dead in Sicily is enriched by unique nuances as soon as the focus is narrowed to the individual city realities. The island, historically divided by different cultural influences and dominations, expresses in the Palermo-Catania-Syracuse triangle three peculiar declensions of the same myth, which find an ideal counterpart in the pages of two literary giants such as Giovanni Verga and Andrea Camilleri.

Geographical Variants: Palermo, Catania and Syracuse

While the anthropological core remains unchanged – the benevolent return of the ancestors – the staging of the ritual and the gastronomic nomenclature vary significantly.

Palermo: Baroque triumph and the Pupaccena

In Palermo, the festival takes on a distinctly baroque theatricality. The night between 1 and 2 November was anciently linked to the belief that the dead set out in procession from the 17th-century Convent of the Capuchins (famous for its catacombs). The symbolic sweet is the sugar puppet, called strictly pupaccena here. Legend has it that a noble Arab, left without provisions for his guests, improvised a dinner by offering them these painted sugar statuettes; hence the name “pupa di cena“. Palermitan is also the hyper-realistic aesthetic of Frutta Martorana, born in the monastery of the same name to amaze the papal legates.

Catania: The Fera ’o Luni and the Rame di Napoli

Moving to the shadow of Mount Etna, the celebratory dimension shifts markedly into the public space. Catania’s Fiera dei Morti is historically one of the most monumental on the island, a vast market of toys and sweets that once merged with the historic Fera ’o Luni. From a gastronomic point of view, although sugar puppets are present (called pupi a ccena or bersaglieri), the real protagonists are the Rame di Napoli: biscuits with a soft cocoa centre, spiced with cloves and cinnamon, covered with a dark chocolate glaze and pistachio grains. The name is a tribute to the unification of the Kingdom of the Two Sicilies, when the Bourbon mint coined a coin in copper alloy.

Syracuse: Aretusean sobriety and the Totò

In Syracuse, the atmosphere retains a composure that almost reflects its ancient Greek heritage, less inclined to the excesses of Palermo’s baroque. Here the fair has a more intimate character and gifts for children prefer the domestic dimension. The Syracusan confectionery peculiarity (partly shared with the Ragusa area) is expressed in the Totò (or Nzuddi in local variants): hemispherical biscuits baked in the oven, made of flour, cocoa and lard, traditionally coated with a “poor” glaze of water and sugar (white) or flavoured with cocoa (black). Alongside these, there are the Pipareddi, dry almond biscuits, very hard and honey-scented, perfect for dipping in sweet wine at the end of a meal.

The feast of the dead has left an indelible mark on the emotional memory of Sicilian writers, becoming a narrative device to explore time, loss and identity.

Giovanni Verga: The rawness of reality and the bond with the land

For the father of Verismo, Giovanni Verga, popular traditions are not concessions to picturesque folklore, but structural elements of the psychology of his characters, linked to a fatalistic conception of existence.

In his works (such as I Malavoglia or Novelle Rusticane), the day of the dead is the moment when the time of nature merges with the time of memory. For the fishermen of Aci Trezza or the farmers of the Catania plain, the cult of the dead is imbued with an ancient and resigned religiosity. There is no room for the carefree nature of play; the recurrence is rather the moment when the absences caused by the sea or the toil in the fields are accounted for. The land and the sea, which give life and take it away, remain the true keepers of the “little dead ones”, and the rite becomes a subdued act of devotion to appease the forces of nature and keep the honour of the family firm through memory.

Andrea Camilleri: The memory of childhood and cultural “resistance”

Andrea Camilleri’s gaze is of a very different kind. In his production (particularly in autobiographical stories such as Racconti quotidiani or in essays and articles), he dedicated pages of poignant poetry to the feast of the dead of his childhood in Porto Empedocle (the literary Vigata).

Camilleri described 2 November as the true feast of Sicilian children, before the import of Halloween and the homogenisation of consumption blurred its contours. The writer from Agrigento recalls with ritual precision the “search” for gifts hidden by the dead, describing that moment not as a spectral contact, but as an extension of affective education:

“Until 1943, in western Sicily, no Christmas or Epiphany could compare: the gifts for the children were brought by the dead. ….. They were not ghosts with a chain on their foot, they were fathers, mothers, grandparents whom the living had known and loved in life.”

In the adventures of Inspector Montalbano, moreover, the ritual food of tradition (such as the culinary passages linked to autumn festivals) often emerges as a bulwark of “Sicilianness“, a way for the protagonist to anchor himself to his land and his history in the face of the barbarism of the present. For Camilleri, defending the feast of the dead meant defending a healthy, secular and poetic relationship with the mystery of the end.

By Giovanni Intravaia