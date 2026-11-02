Syracuse, dawn double strike: police arrest two men for restaurant and insurance agency thefts

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – Two thefts carried out within a few hours in the early morning of yesterday, before a decisive intervention by the National Police (Polizia di Stato). Officers from the Police Headquarters patrol cars in Syracuse arrested two men from Syracuse, aged 43 and 53, on charges of aggravated theft and attempted theft in concert.

The double criminal spree was halted thanks to the quick response of the police and a report from a member of the public.

The raid on the insurance agency and the three‑metre jump

The alarm was raised at about 5.40am yesterday when a passer‑by noticed a broken window on the first floor of a building housing an insurance agency and alerted the Police Headquarters operations room.

Arriving promptly on the scene, the patrol car officers caught the two thieves still inside the building:

The escape attempt : on seeing the police, the two thieves tried to flee by jumping from a height of about three metres.

: on seeing the police, the two thieves tried to flee by jumping from a height of about three metres. The stop: the jump did not secure their escape: both were immediately stopped and handcuffed by the officers who had arrived.

Identified by cameras for the restaurant theft

Subsequent checks at Police Headquarters then shed light on another incident that had occurred just two hours earlier. Through a meticulous analysis of images from the CCTV systems, the police identified the two arrested men as the perpetrators of a previous theft at about 3.30am the same morning from a restaurant in the upper part of the city.

Specifically, the two had broken into the premises and taken €150 in cash from the cash register, two smartphones with a total value of about €600 and four bottles of wine.

After the formalities, the two men were placed under house arrest by order of the judicial authority. One of the two arrested men is currently under guard in hospital for injuries sustained on impact with the ground after falling from the insurance agency window.