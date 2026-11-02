Two dead in Rome after candle for prayers sparks fire

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Tragedy in Rome’s Casal de’ Pazzi district: a fire that broke out at dawn in a flat on via Spinoza killed two elderly spouses, Giuseppe La Croce (80) and his wife Marina Battistini (74).

According to initial findings by the Carabinieri and the Fire Brigade, the blaze was started by a votive candle lit for prayers and left near a wooden piece of furniture. The flames quickly produced a thick layer of toxic smoke that filled the first-floor flat. The woman was found dead in bed, while her husband tried in vain to reach the front door for help and collapsed in the hallway.

The building’s residents, alarmed by the acrid smell in the entrance hall, immediately called 112. Paramedics, the Fire Brigade and the Carabinieri arrived at the scene. The flat was placed under seizure and the duty magistrate ordered an autopsy to clarify every detail of the tragic domestic accident.