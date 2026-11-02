Avola: Cannata draws up the balance sheet, “Four years of urban regeneration for a more welcoming, family‑friendly city” – Video

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AVOLA (SYRACUSE) – Four years dedicated to transforming the urban fabric, with site visits, open building sites and constant dialogue with residents. Avola town council, led by mayor Rossana Cannata, has drawn up the balance sheet of the urban regeneration programme carried out over these years to restore centrality and dignity to the town’s public spaces.

A strategic plan designed to turn parks and squares into vibrant places for meeting, socialising and community life for residents and visitors alike.

Key projects: a makeover for Parco delle Rimembranze and the Villa comunale

Among the flagship projects of the administration’s work are the regeneration schemes that have involved two symbolic green spaces in the town: Parco delle Rimembranze and the Villa comunale.

The works have included the installation of:

Street furniture and play equipment : new benches and play structures for children to ensure child‑friendly spaces.

: new benches and play structures for children to ensure child‑friendly spaces. Lighting and upkeep: new lighting and landscaping to improve safety, welcome and full accessibility for families.

Mayor Rossana Cannata speaks

The mayor herself explained the political direction and the town’s development vision:

“Regenerating public spaces means giving the town a new identity through projects that focus on dignity, welcome and creating places where families can meet and young people can feel at home. This is the vision we have placed at the heart of our administrative agenda. We want our young people to be able to live in the town’s spaces, learn its history and feel they are part of its identity, because regeneration is not just about improving places but also about creating new opportunities for meeting and sharing. We will continue to work towards these goals for a town that is ever more inclusive, able to enhance its identity and put people and community life at the centre of its future.” — Rossana Cannata, mayor of Avola

As the administration has emphasised, the programme aims to enhance the entire municipal area uniformly, linking the coastal strip with the mountain areas and strengthening the local community’s sense of belonging.