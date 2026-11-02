Catania: “The Ascent and the Memory” exhibition at the Museum of Knowledge extended to 6 November in tribute to Angelo D’Arrigo

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CATANIA – The exhibition titled “The Ascent and the Memory: Art, Flight and Vision Across Time” at the Museum of Knowledge and Sicilian Wonders of the University of Catania will remain open to the public until 6 November 2026.

The event was organised and promoted by the Angelo D’Arrigo Foundation, chaired by Laura Mancuso, to commemorate and pay tribute to Angelo D’Arrigo on the 20th anniversary of his tragic and premature death.

The memory of a legend of flight and science

Angelo D’Arrigo is remembered as an extraordinary sportsman, ethologist, scientist and visionary ecologist. He turned flight into a genuine tool for scientific inquiry, research and deep dialogue with nature, achieving aviation feats that entered history and gained international recognition.

The exhibition highlights this union of sky and artistic expression:

The artists on display : the exhibition features works by masters who have shaped the history of art in Catania and nationally, including Jean Calogero , Giovanni Compagnino , Carmelo Mendola and Carmelo Micalizzi .

: the exhibition features works by masters who have shaped the history of art in Catania and nationally, including , , and . The Nike and the artists of Mount Etna: among the most notable pieces is a scale reproduction of Carmelo Mendola’s Nike, a symbol of humanity’s aspiration to rise. The exhibition also includes works by Mount Etna artists Rosalba Carlino and Giuseppina Toscano.

Since its opening, the event has attracted large crowds, with hundreds of visitors, particularly numerous school groups and students.

Scientific curation and opening hours

The exhibition is curated by Antonio Di Salvatore for the Angelo D’Arrigo Foundation, in collaboration with the director of the Museum of Knowledge and Sicilian Wonders, Germana Barone, with support from Daniele Leonardi (exhibitions manager for the University of Catania’s Third Mission Area) and Ornella Maci (museum communications manager).

The exhibition is free to enter during the following opening hours: