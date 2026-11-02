Palermo: crackdown on via Roma and Central Station with €53,000 in fines, seizures and an arrest

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – A major special operation to control the area in the heart of Sicily’s capital. Officers from the National Police (Polizia di Stato) and the Traffic Police, working with the Municipal Police and technicians from the road transport authority (Motorizzazione Civile), combed the city district between via Roma, piazza Sant’Anna and the surrounding streets up to the Stazione Centrale area.

The intervention was also necessary following numerous complaints submitted by residents to the Oreto-Stazione police station, reporting dangerous and antisocial driving in pedestrian areas.

The results of the checks: heavy fines and seizures

During the special operation, 10 strategic roadblocks were set up. The key figures from the operation are:

People identified : 82 individuals checked, of whom 23 had police records.

: 82 individuals checked, of whom 23 had police records. Vehicles and offences : 45 vehicles inspected, 22 administrative seizures and 37 tickets issued, totalling €53,000 in fines.

: 45 vehicles inspected, 22 administrative seizures and 37 tickets issued, totalling in fines. Restrictive measures: 11 people currently subject to obligations or restrictions on their personal freedom were checked.

Particular attention was paid to electric bicycles and pedal-assisted bikes. Technical checks revealed that 10 vehicles had been illegally tampered with and upgraded, effectively turning them into non-compliant mopeds: all were placed under administrative detention.

Foiled theft on corso Vittorio Emanuele: an arrest

While patrolling the area under reinforced surveillance, police intervened promptly in a side street off corso Vittorio Emanuele, where a young man was attempting to cut through the chain of a bicycle locked to a signpost with bolt cutters.

The man tried to flee, abandoning the tools, but was quickly chased and stopped by officers. The bicycle, returned to its rightful owner (an employee of a local business), was recovered. The suspect was immediately arrested and issued with a removal and exclusion order banning him from the areas covered by the checks.