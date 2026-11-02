The “Chris Martin” of Capodichino: the young Swede living at Naples airport who refuses to go home

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

NAPLES – He has been nicknamed the “Chris Martin of Capodichino” for his striking resemblance to the Coldplay frontman: young, blond, clean-cut and with the lost look of someone just passing through. Yet Naples International Airport, which has been closed for maintenance in recent days, is for him neither a point of departure nor arrival, but a boundary of life and loneliness.

For about six months the young man has wandered the streets of Naples, but in the past month he has made the airport terminals his usual home. By day he lingers in front of the large windows of the building, while at night he seeks shelter under the external canopies, sharing the space with Samir, another long-term rough sleeper in the airport area.

The fall and the refusal of help

The young man says he is Swedish, that his name is Daniel and that he is 25. Reluctant to talk and unwilling to piece together his past, he utters only brief words of thanks when passers-by offer him food or clean clothes. Among the few details to emerge is the story of a trip to Italy that began as a tourist in Rome, where he is said to have been the victim of a violent assault before arriving in Naples with no destination and no memory.

His presence has not gone unnoticed:

The Consulate’s intervention : The Swedish honorary consul gave him the hooded jacket he wears to keep out the cold, repeatedly trying to break through his apathy to trace any family back home.

: The Swedish honorary consul gave him the hooded jacket he wears to keep out the cold, repeatedly trying to break through his apathy to trace any family back home. Peaceful resistance: To those who try to help him return to Sweden, Daniel responds with a constant but peaceful refusal, deaf to the pleas of those who want to take him home.

The only request the young man has made to staff and volunteers is for a new pair of shoes: a detail that underlines his wish to keep walking in a perpetual wandering, a willing prisoner of an airport he has chosen never to fly away from.