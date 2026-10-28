Melilli: gas network works completed in Città Giardino and Villasmundo, procedures begin for service expansion

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MELILLI (SR) – An infrastructure milestone years in the making has now been completed in the Municipality of Melilli. The work on the natural gas distribution network serving the districts of Città Giardino and Villasmundo has officially finished, marking a strategic step in upgrading essential public services.

The timeline: gas network goes live in Città Giardino on 4 November

The work schedule saw the first operational phase conclude in Villasmundo, where the network was successfully commissioned in July. For the district of Città Giardino, the formal completion and subsequent commissioning of the infrastructure are set for 4 November 2026.

With the construction sites now closed, the public infrastructure is ready for use; the actual activation of individual domestic and commercial connections will follow later, according to the technical timelines and procedures set by the service providers.

Towards expansion into Melilli centre: exploratory notice on the way

With the districts now served, the municipal executive’s attention turns to planning the network expansion. The administration’s priority is to extend coverage to Melilli Centro and the outlying areas still without a gas connection.

To this end, the Municipality has announced the imminent publication of an exploratory notice for residents. The measure will formally collect expressions of interest from those not yet served, allowing the technical offices to assess the economic and logistical feasibility of the extensions. Full details will be released shortly through the authority’s official channels.

Mayor Carta: “Investing in essential services to improve quality of life”

On this important infrastructure achievement, Melilli’s mayor, Giuseppe Carta, commented: