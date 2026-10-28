Canicattì: night of chaos on viale Regina Margherita as drunk 21-year-old smashes up bar and cars, three accomplices reported

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

CANICATTÌ (AG) – A night of madness and destruction unfolded along viale Regina Margherita in Canicattì, where a routine check turned into a full-blown brawl. At the centre of the incident was a 21-year-old unemployed local man who, completely drunk and in a state of total frenzy, sowed panic among residents and nightlife revellers.

The destruction: furniture smashed and five cars damaged

The young man’s rage erupted when he began to overturn and destroy heavy wooden barrels used as tables by a local bar. Not content with the destruction, the 21-year-old then turned his anger on parked vehicles along the street, damaging five cars: a Jeep, a Renault Laguna, a Peugeot 208, a Smart and a Citroën C3. When a security guard arrived on the scene, the young man also issued serious death threats against him.

Police and Carabinieri intervene as accomplices attack

The situation deteriorated further with the joint arrival of officers from the Public Security police station and the Carabinieri’s Canicattì company. At the sight of the uniforms, the enraged man escalated, hurling insults and death threats at the officers.

As the police managed to restrain him to load him into the patrol van and take him to the station, three of the young man’s friends – aged 17, 18 and 22 – sprang into action, trying in every way to obstruct the transfer by assaulting the officers. Thanks to the swift response of the military and police, the situation was however brought under control.

The reports

After identification procedures, the 21-year-old was released pending trial and reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated criminal damage and drunk and disorderly conduct. Together with his three young accomplices, he will also have to answer to the serious charges of resisting and assaulting a public official.