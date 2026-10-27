Mount Etna: injured hiker rescued from Serracozzo cave by Fire Brigade and mountain rescue

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MOUNT ETNA NORTH (CT) – An afternoon of fear on the volcano that fortunately ended in the best possible way. The Fire Brigade from the Catania provincial command carried out a rescue on the north side of Mount Etna to help a hiker injured in an accident at grotta di Serracozzo, right next to Rifugio Citelli.

The search and rescue operation

The alarm was raised by the injured man himself, an Italian citizen, who contacted the 112 emergency control room asking for help after becoming trapped on the path.

The rescue operation swung into action immediately: teams from the volunteer Fire Brigade station in Linguaglossa arrived on the scene together with personnel from the Riposto station, supported during operations by volunteers from the National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps (CNSAS).

Handover to 118 medics

Once the injured person was located and reached along the high-altitude trail, they were stabilised and carried safely to the nearest drivable road. There, the 118 ambulance service staff were waiting to take over the hiker for initial medical treatment and subsequent transfer to a hospital.