Water service: Siam appeal inadmissible, but the regional administrative court defers decision on takeover value

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The dispute between Servizi Integrati Acque del Mediterraneo (SIAM) and the territorial water assembly (ATI) of Syracuse over the takeover value in the integrated water service ends without a ruling on the merits. In a judgment filed after the hearing on 21 October 2026, the regional administrative court (TAR) of Sicily, Catania division, declared both the main appeal and the additional grounds appeal inadmissible for lack of interest.

At the heart of the matter is the sum that SIAM, the outgoing operator of Syracuse Municipality’s water service since 2015, claims it is owed on handover to the new operator. The company had sought recognition of €21,384,285.72, including the residual value of investments and tariff adjustments accrued during its management.

After a technical and accounting review, the ATI recalculated the various economic components, arriving at a negative value of €210,053. Under this reconstruction, SIAM would not be entitled to a refund but would have to pay this amount to the incoming operator.

The decision was formalised by commissioner’s decree no. 4 of 13 December 2025, later adopted by the ATI assembly with resolution no. 1 of 12 January 2026.

The issue of ARERA approval

SIAM challenged the recalculation on several grounds, arguing, among other things, that the commissioner had exceeded his powers and retroactively changed economic and tariff criteria already used in previous years. The company also reported to the judicial authorities errors in the assessment of operating costs and connection fees, as well as possible repercussions on the economic conditions of the tender for the new award.

The ATI disagreed, maintaining that the previous tariff determinations had never received final approval from the national regulatory authority (ARERA) and therefore had to be reviewed. The stated aim was to avoid cost duplication and ensure that tariffs covered only admissible expenses under sector rules.

The TAR upheld the preliminary objection raised by the ATI and the counter-interested companies. According to the judges, the takeover value determined by the territorial body is provisional and must be subject to review and final approval by ARERA, as provided for by water service regulations.

Consequently, the challenged acts do not yet cause a definitive injury to SIAM’s economic position. An early ruling by the court would also risk overlapping with the technical remit of the regulatory authority before the end of the procedure.

Region and Municipality excluded from the case

The judgment also orders the exclusion of the Region of Sicily and Syracuse Municipality. The former had appointed the ATI commissioner but was not directly responsible for the contested acts. The latter was not recognised as a counter-interested party, as it had no direct financial benefit from the determination of the residual value.

The TAR therefore did not examine the merits of SIAM’s challenges nor order any further documentary evidence.

The ruling does not establish whether the negative value identified by the ATI is correct or whether sums are owed to the outgoing operator. The dispute may become judicially relevant once the regulatory procedure concludes with the final determination of the takeover value.

Court costs were offset between the parties in consideration of the complexity of the case and the nature of the decision.