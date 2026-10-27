Maremonti: head-on collision between two cars leaves people injured

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

PALAZZOLO ACREIDE / NOTO (SR) – Fear in the afternoon along the provincial road linking Palazzolo Acreide to Noto, the scene of a violent head-on collision involving two cars. The accident occurred at around 4.30pm, near the Oasi don Bosco area.

The impact and the rescue

For reasons still being determined by the authorities, the impact between the two vehicles was extremely violent, causing extensive damage to the bodywork of both cars and partially blocking the road.

Within minutes, 118 ambulances arrived at the scene: medics provided initial medical treatment on site to the injured drivers, then arranged for their immediate transfer to hospital for checks and treatment.

Carabinieri investigations

The Carabinieri were also present at the accident scene; they immediately cordoned off the area to allow rescue operations to proceed safely and began the scientific and planimetric surveys needed to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the impact and determine any liability.