Modica: night-time break-in at Bruno Euronics in retail park as armed gang with angle grinder raids shop, small haul and heavy damage

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

MODICA (RG) – They struck in the dead of night, armed with an angle grinder to force the entrance shutter, targeting the Bruno Euronics store inside Modica’s retail park. A criminal raid carried out by a gang that, according to the first investigative reconstructions, consisted of five hooded individuals who went into action around 1am.

The raid and the police intervention

The gang managed to break into the shop, seizing a relatively small haul compared with the structural damage they caused: the thieves grabbed three televisions (each worth €139), two tablets and an iPhone.

However, they did not get away with all the loot thanks to the prompt arrival of a police patrol from the public security station, whose intervention forced the thieves to abandon the raid and flee in haste.

The stolen vehicles and the station’s investigation

To carry out the job, the gang used two previously stolen vehicles: a van — abandoned by the fugitives on a nearby road — and a Lancia Y, which investigators found in the afternoon.

Officers from Modica police station, led by deputy chief Lorenzo Cariola, immediately launched the investigation. Detectives are carefully examining footage from the retail park’s CCTV system to reconstruct the exact sequence of the break-in, trace the movements of the vehicles and identify the gang members.

For the business, this is unfortunately yet another criminal incident, reviving concerns about security in Modica’s retail area.