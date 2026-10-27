Publishing and culture: regional executive green-lights €1 million decree. Caronia: “Irfis must act quickly to release the funds”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

PALERMO – Concrete support for Sicily’s book and publishing sector, long awaited by operators to drive new cultural initiatives. The regional executive has formally approved the decree unlocking the financial measures set out in article 7 of the budget law, backed by total funding of €1 million.

Expressing satisfaction at the milestone is Marianna Caronia, the Noi Moderati member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), who had championed the measure with conviction during the approval process for the December budget package.

Low-interest loans and non-repayable grants for businesses

The regulatory measure aims to support the island’s business and cultural fabric by providing low-interest loans and non-repayable grants specifically for publishing houses and bookshops that have been rooted in Sicily for at least three years and have a strong commitment to promoting local culture.

With the government approval hurdle now cleared, attention turns to the implementation phase and the speed of payments:

“Now our focus shifts to the operational phase,” Marianna Caronia stressed. “We will monitor with the utmost firmness to ensure Irfis speeds up procedures and is extremely quick in delivering concrete and immediate responses to our booksellers and all operators in the sector, who are waiting for these resources to launch their projects.”

Continuing cultural commitment at the ARS

The Noi Moderati representative frames the measure within a broader strategy to enhance Sicily’s identity and literary heritage, pursued in particular through her chairmanship of the Library Commission at the Sicilian Regional Assembly, an institutional role she describes as an engine of strong participation and cultural promotion.