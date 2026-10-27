Floridia: fiery response from Grande Sicilia – “Enough with the arguments, we act and defend the town”

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

FLORIDIA (SR) – Open clash in the political debate in Floridia. The municipal councillors from the Grande Sicilia group, Carmelinda Giuliano and Luigi Tarantello, have issued an official statement with a fierce reply to recent comments from the majority groups backing the administration led by mayor Marco Carianni, sending the accusations back and claiming credit for their political work in the area.

AERCA funds, sewage treatment and the role of Giuseppe Carta

At the heart of the confrontation is the management of funds and resources allocated to the High Environmental Crisis Risk Area. On this issue, Giuliano and Tarantello call for clarity based solely on documents and current regulations, rejecting any attempt at political exploitation.

The reply also targets the issue of infrastructure and supra-municipal funding, with explicit thanks for the institutional work carried out by Giuseppe Carta:

“We claim credit for the work of Giuseppe Carta in securing around €6 million for connecting the wastewater of Floridia and Solarino to the Syracuse collector: a strategic intervention for the area. We are certain that, thanks to his commitment, new regional funds to support the environment and our community will arrive by December.”

Traditions, cancer patients and the Coda di Lupo issue

The Grande Sicilia councillors then address the hot topics on the town’s agenda, starting with local traditions:

Feast of the Ascension and Palio: events that belong to the whole community, not to individual political factions, reaffirming full willingness to find concrete resources to safeguard them, far from any exploitation.

events that belong to the whole community, not to individual political factions, reaffirming full willingness to find concrete resources to safeguard them, far from any exploitation. Support for cancer patients: defined as an absolute priority of dignity and closeness to families, calling for the identification of certain resources to reimburse travel expenses to treatment centres.

defined as an absolute priority of dignity and closeness to families, calling for the identification of certain resources to reimburse travel expenses to treatment centres. Coda di Lupo landfill: demand for total transparency and verifiable answers. According to the opposition group, no project has formally been submitted to the Region for securing the site, and they invite the majority to publish any documentation in their possession.

The role of the opposition: “Floridia first”

In closing, Giuliano and Tarantello outline the scope of the group’s political action, founded on serious opposition, free from prejudice but uncompromising in demanding answers:

“We will continue to play our role as opposition with seriousness, without prejudice and without failing to acknowledge what is useful for Floridia. But we will not accept that asking for accountability on administrative choices be mistaken for an attack on the town. Floridia comes before political allegiances.”