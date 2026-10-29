Messina: smart bus shelter on viale Giostra set alight, defibrillator damaged. Basile and Sterrantino condemn attack

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original.

MESSINA – A cowardly act of vandalism damaged one of ATM’s new “smart” bus shelters along viale Giostra, near Sant’Orsola market, overnight. The fire, whose cause is under investigation, centred on the protective casing of the defibrillator installed in the shelter, also causing partial damage to the life-saving device.

Maintenance workers for Azienda Trasporti Messina discovered the damage at dawn and promptly reported it to the company’s management. Early checks suggest the first-aid device has not lost all functionality.

Damage to first-aid equipment in the city network

The targeted shelter is one of 45 high-tech structures across the Municipality, serving not only as waiting and information points for passengers but also equipped with medical and cardiac first-aid facilities for the safety of passers-by and residents.

The incident has sparked outrage and a firm stance from local institutions and the leadership of the municipal transport company.

Reactions from mayor Basile and ATM president Sterrantino

Mayor of Messina Federico Basile had harsh words for the attack, stressing the serious social harm caused by damaging public property:

“This is an extremely serious and intolerable act of vandalism. Damaging a public asset is an attack on the entire community. We cannot accept such despicable acts that harm society and tarnish the shared sense of civic life.”

ATM president Chiara Sterrantino echoed his stance, confirming legal action and the filing of a criminal complaint to trace those responsible:

“It was a truly unpleasant wake-up. Episodes like this deeply sadden us. ATM will file a formal criminal complaint with the police to identify the culprit or culprits. We will not bow to these acts of vandalism, which do not target ATM but the entire city.”

The company will restore the shelter and its safety equipment, while the police gather the necessary evidence to fully investigate the fire.