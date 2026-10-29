Syracuse: funeral set for 15-year-old road crash victim

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The funeral for Simon, the 15-year-old killed in a road crash last Monday at Pizzuta, will be held tomorrow, Friday 30 October at 9.30am, at Sacro Cuore church in Syracuse. Father Salvatore Sudano will officiate. Today the wake opened, and many people—especially young friends and acquaintances of the victim—have already come to pay their last respects to the unfortunate student from Einaudi scientific high school.

Meanwhile, the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse is proceeding with the investigation into the fatal crash. The Municipal Police have carried out forensic surveys that will allow investigators to determine the circumstances and responsibility for the collision between a car and the scooter Simon was riding with his father, who was injured.