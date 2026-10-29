Priolo Gargallo reopens Bike Bonus 2026: grants of up to €400 for eco-friendly transport

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

Municipality reopens grants for traditional bikes, e-bikes and mopeds, covering 50% of the cost to promote sustainable mobility.

by the Editorial Staff

29 October 2026

PRIOLO GARGALLO (SR) – A new opportunity for environmentally conscious residents of Priolo Gargallo. The municipal administration has reopened the application window for the Bike Bonus 2026, a scheme providing grants to cover the purchase of eco-friendly transport.

The incentive applies to several types of vehicles and aims to support the shift towards greener urban mobility.

Requirements and grant details: up to €400

Specifically, the municipal scheme allows applications for grants towards the purchase of:

Traditional bicycles

Electric assist bicycles (e-bikes)

Electric mopeds or low-emission mopeds

Only purchases made from 1 January 2026 and within 15 days after the official publication of the scheme on the Municipality’s institutional website will be eligible. Applications must include all required accounting and personal documentation; incomplete submissions will be rejected.

Statements from mayor Gianni and deputy mayor Biamonte

The initiative has been welcomed by the Municipality’s leadership, who highlighted its strategic importance:

“The grant covers 50% of the documented cost, up to a maximum reimbursement of €400. This measure is a concrete investment to encourage sustainable mobility, giving citizens an important opportunity to choose greener, more environmentally friendly transport. We invite all interested parties to carefully read the scheme and submit their application by the deadline.” — Pippo Gianni, mayor of Priolo Gargallo, and Alessandro Biamonte, deputy mayor

Full details, application forms and priority criteria are available to view and download from the official Priolo Gargallo Municipality portal.