A new school bus for Sortino thanks to the regional budget. Carta: “More stable service for families”

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SORTINO (SR) – Important news for the school system and student mobility in the Municipality of Sortino. Thanks to the funds allocated in the Region of Sicily’s 2026 budget, the local authority will benefit from the money earmarked for the purchase of a new school bus.

The announcement was made by Giuseppe Carta, MP in the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS), who highlighted the strategic value of this measure aimed at strengthening essential services for local communities.

A fund of over €1.5 million for 21 Municipalities in Sicily

The law approved by the Sicilian Parliament expressly authorises the regional department for education and vocational training to disburse a total special grant of €1,575,000.

This sum will be divided equally among 21 Municipalities on the island – including Sortino – for the direct purchase of modern, efficient vehicles for transporting pupils and school staff.

Statement by MP Giuseppe Carta

The politician emphasised the positive impact this measure will have on the day-to-day management of educational services in the area:

“The arrival of a new school bus is a tangible result for Sortino and for the families who rely every day on the school transport service. Our goal is to ensure that mobility for young people can finally become constant, reliable and long-lasting. Investing in school transport, by improving essential services in our Municipalities, means concretely supporting the right to education, helping parents with their daily needs and giving our young people greater opportunities and safety.”

This initiative is part of the package of measures introduced by the regional government to counter depopulation in inland areas and guarantee equal access to educational services across Sicily.