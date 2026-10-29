Syracuse, Carabinieri carry out prison order: 43-year-old arrested for threats and grievous bodily harm

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Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – The police continue their work to monitor and tackle crimes against the individual across Syracuse. The Carabinieri of Syracuse station arrested a 43-year-old man from Syracuse, executing a prison order issued by the Penal Enforcement Office of the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Syracuse.

The restrictive measure stems from the judicial process concerning a series of violent episodes and unlawful conduct that occurred in the city a decade ago.

Conviction for offences dating back to 2016

The arrested man, already known to the police and with a record for crimes against the person, was found guilty of threats and grievous bodily harm, committed in Syracuse during 2016.

Following the enforceability of the sentence, the Public Prosecutor’s Office ordered the prison sentence to serve the remaining term, quantified as one year and two months in prison.

Transfer to the Cavadonna prison facility

After the formalities were completed at the Carabinieri station, the officers took the 43-year-old to the “Cavadonna” prison in Syracuse, where he will serve the sentence imposed by the judicial authority.