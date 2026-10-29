Syracuse, interpreter altered asylum seekers’ transcripts: held in detention

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

The 37-year-old from Bangladesh translated migrants’ hearings inaccurately, prejudicing their applications. The Carabinieri carried out the detention: house arrest with an electronic tag was ordered.

by the Editorial Staff

29 October 2026

SYRACUSE – He falsified official transcripts by systematically altering statements made by asylum seekers during interviews for international protection. The Carabinieri of the Syracuse Company executed a detention order for a suspect, issued by the Public Prosecutor’s Office at the Court of Syracuse, against a 37-year-old citizen from Bangladesh.

The man must answer to charges of ideological and material falsification committed by a public official in public documents.

The investigation: distorted translations to the detriment of asylum seekers

The investigative activity, conducted by the Carabinieri’s Operational Section, uncovered a complex mechanism employed by the 37-year-old in the course of his duties. The man worked as a Bengali language interpreter at the Territorial Commission for the Recognition of International Protection of Syracuse, effectively holding the status of a public official tasked with drafting the transcripts.

Checks revealed that the interpreter deliberately changed both the questions asked by officials and the answers given by migrants. By omitting essential details or attributing statements that were never made, he misled the recording official—who was completely unaware of the discrepancies—almost always steering the outcome of the cases against the asylum seekers.

Detention upheld: house arrest with an electronic tag begins

Following the evidence gathered by investigators, the precautionary measure was upheld by the preliminary investigations judge.

The 37-year-old was placed under house arrest with an electronic tag, along with an absolute ban on communicating, by any means, with anyone other than cohabitants and his defence lawyer.

It should be noted that the person under investigation is presumed innocent until a final conviction is issued.