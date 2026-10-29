IACP Syracuse: Auteri files formal complaint with Public Prosecutor’s Office over director general appointment

Translated automatically by AI from the Italian original. Leggi l’originale in italiano→

SYRACUSE – New institutional developments surrounding the top-level selection procedures at the Istituto Autonomo per le Case Popolari (IACP) of Syracuse. Member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly Carlo Auteri has formally lodged a formal complaint with the Public Prosecutor’s Office in Syracuse, requesting investigations into the legality of the process launched to appoint the director general of the body.

The legal action marks the culmination of a verification process that began several months ago, during which reports had already been submitted to the regional Department of Infrastructure, a request for clarification to the ARS Anti-Mafia Commission, and an official cease-and-desist letter sent on 14 October.

The crux of the procedure: from the original notice to the board minutes

At the heart of the document submitted to investigators are the various stages of the selection, with particular focus on the initial public notice and the subsequent decision to reopen the deadline for applications.

Auteri urges the judiciary to examine the administrative and accounting documentation, personnel planning acts, technical opinions and resolutions adopted by the board of directors, including the regional note of 22 September and any observations made by the board of auditors.

“I deemed it necessary to submit the documentation to the attention of the Public Prosecutor’s Office so that the competent bodies can assess the legality of the acts, as requested and raised on several occasions both by me and by the board member Sangregorio. Since July I have raised a series of issues asking for them to be examined in the appropriate forums. I will continue to follow this matter to ensure that such an important appointment for a public body takes place in full compliance with the rules.”

“No individual accusations; the aim is to clarify”

The member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly (ARS) clarified that the formal complaint does not presuppose any hypotheses of criminal liability against individuals, but represents a tool to promote an in-depth check on the correctness of the administrative action:

“The transparency of procedures is a principle that must apply to everyone, and it is right to entrust every assessment to the competent bodies. My aim is to clarify, in the interest of the Institute, the citizens and the credibility of the institutions.” — Carlo Auteri, Member of the Sicilian Regional Assembly

It will now be up to the judiciary to assess whether to acquire further documents and determine whether there are any criminally relevant aspects in the conduct of the IACP of Syracuse.